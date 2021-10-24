F1 results: Max Verstappen wins US Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton finishes second

Race winner: Max Verstappen secured the checkered flag. Lewis Hamilton finished 1.333 seconds behind him and Sergio Pérez finished third at 42.223 seconds back of first place. This is Verstappen’s eighth checkered flag this season.

Race day update: Max Verstappen moved into favored status heading into race afternoon in Austin. He is -145 to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook while Lewis Hamilton has slipped to +140. Sergio Pérez follows at +1000 and then it’s an even bigger drop-off to Charles Leclerc at +3000. Hamilton has won an F1-high six times at the US Grand Prix and five times since the race moved from Indianapolis to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

Formula One has arrived in the Americas! F1 is running three races up and down North and South America over the next month, starting with the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. The race airs at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Max Verstappen claimed the pole position and will be joined on the front row of the starting grid by Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Pérez.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN, ABC.com/live, and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Although Verstappen edged out Hamilton for the pole, Hamilton remains the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Hamilton is a six-time winner of the US Grand Prix and is -150 to win on Sunday. Verstappen follows at +180 and then Pérez is +1600. There is room for upsets in F1, but I think we’re all prepared for the two rivals to once again battle down to the wire.

