Robert Woods start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The LA Rams won their fifth game of the season in Week 6 with a 38-11 victory over the New York Giants. They improve to 5-1 on the season and look ahead to their favorable Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions, a team that has failed to win a game through their first six outings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Robert Woods

While Woods didn’t have the best performance of the season, he still managed to find the end zone once while catching only two of his five targets for 31 yards. It was a quiet but effective day for Woods and any fantasy managers who had him rostered. It was a far cry from his breakthrough performance in Week 5 where he caught 12 of 14 for a whopping 150 yards in the Rams’ win against the Seahawks. Despite Woods’ Week 5 performance, Cooper Kupp continues to be the go-to wideout for QB Matt Stafford which was very apparent in the win over the Giants.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Regardless of his week-to-week performance, the Rams have a very favorable matchup against the Lions in Week 7, so the ceiling potential for Robert Woods and nearly every other offensive player is pretty high. If you don’t have any better options, Woods should be a relatively safe bet for double-digit fantasy points, especially in PPR leagues.