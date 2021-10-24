What time is the 2021 US Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Odds update: As the race gets underway, Max Verstappen has moved into the favored status. He is -145 to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook while Lewis Hamilton has slipped to +140. Sergio Pérez follows at +1000.

Formula One is in Austin, Texas this weekend for the latest race. The United States Grand Prix airs Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 56 laps at the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, Texas. The course is 5.513 km (3.426 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.405 km (191.634 mi).

The race was canceled last season due to COVID-19. The previous year, Valtteri Bottas won the race with a time of 1:33:55.653. In 2018, Kimi Räikkönen won the race with a time of 1:34:18.643. In case you were wondering what happened to the heavyweights, do not worry, Lewis Hamilton won the race the previous four years in a row and two in a row in 2007 and 2012. The race was not held from 2008 to 2011. The slowest race was in 2015, when Hamilton won with a time of 1:50:52.703. The fastest time in Austin — the race had previously been in Indianapolis — was 1:33:50.991 when Hamilton won in 2017.

It’s not surprising that even though Hamilton lost the pole to Max Verstappen, Hamilton is still the race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Hamilton is installed at -150 to win, followed by Verstappen at +180 Sergio Pérez at +1600.

