Best DFS lineup strategy for Colts-49ers on Sunday night

The San Francisco 49ers host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football this week. Both teams have just two wins and are fighting to stay relevant. The 49ers will get Jimmy Garoppolo back this week while Carson Wentz will continue to lead the way for the Colts.

The biggest news is the weather. Rain is likely, but wind is the real problem, as steady winds from 19-24 mph with gusts up to 47 mph are possible. That should make passing the ball extremely difficult. We can expect both teams to rely on the run if the wind predictions come true.

Injuries

Jimmy Garoppolo/Trey Lance — Garoppolo has been taken off the injury report and will start, but Lance is out with a knee injury. Nate Sudfeld will serve as the backup.

T.Y. Hilton — Hilton is out for this game while Parris Campbell recently went on I.R. Michael Pittman and Zach Pascal will be top receivers.

Captain’s Chair

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts — $16,500

Taylor has been on a tear of late and he’ll be needed in this game. He’s the best back on the field tonight and should see plenty of work on the ground and in the short passing game. He’ll be rostered on a huge percentage of teams, but he’ll be tough to fade.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, 49ers — $12,300

Mitchell was the decisive lead back in Week 5. He saw 44 snaps to Trey Sermon’s two and they were the only two backs to see the field. They do get JaMycal Hasty back this week, but Mitchell is set to be the main back running the ball.

Value Plays

Mo Allie-Cox, TE, Colts — $5,200

Cox is a huge human and he has great hands. If Wentz throws the ball, Cox is going to be one of his safer targets, especially around the end zone.

49ers, D/ST — $3,200

You can go with the Colts D/ST here as well, but on paper I like the 49ers defensive line better than the Colts. But with wind and rain impacting play, turnovers could come from out of nowhere and if the D/ST can score on a turnover, you’ll be sitting pretty.