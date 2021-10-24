How to livestream HBO’s Succession on October 24th

They say it’s hard to root for a show without a protagonist, but HBO’s Succession has made tremendous theatre out of terrible characters after two seasons plus one episode on the air. And if you want to watch Season 3 Episode 2 as quickly as possible, here’s how to do it.

The best way to watch Succession at your own pace is on HBO Max, which is available for all HBO subscribers or those that sign-up online for a streaming-only subscription you can purchase even if you don’t have cable. The show drops at exactly 9 p.m. ET on the service, and you can even fast-forward past the opening credits so you’ll be done with the episode about 90 seconds ahead of Twitter and those watching live on cable TV or streaming services.

But if you do use this method, at least have the decency to not drop spoilers.

You can’t make a Tomelette without breaking some Gregs, so choose wisely, and we’ll see you on social media discussing all the fallout on Sunday night.