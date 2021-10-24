Tyreek Hill is active for Week 7 vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Week 7 inactives and Tyreek Hill is officially active for their matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Hill was listed as questionable this week due to a quad injury. He logged a limited practice Friday after two DNPs earlier in the week.

This is not surprising, as Hill had a similar workload last week before ultimately suiting up against the Washington Football Team. He gets to go against a defense struggling to contain big passing plays, which is good news for the Chiefs and Hill’s fantasy managers. The Chiefs have not looked like their usual selves in the last few weeks, so this is a big game against the Titans. Tennessee is coming off a big win over the Bills and thinks it is a contender in the AFC. Kansas City hopes to prove it is still the best team in the conference in this Week 7 clash.