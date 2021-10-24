Julio Jones is active for Week 7 vs. Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans announced Week 7 inactives and Julio Jones is officially active for their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury and logged two light practices after a DNP on Wednesday.

Jones is a big weapon in the passing game for Tennessee and is expected to get good work in what should be a high-scoring contest. Both these defenses are poor, meaning this is a chance for Jones to have a big game through the air. The offseason acquisition has not had a monster outing yet, but that could change against the Chiefs. The Titans are riding high after a win over the Buffalo Bills and could take out another AFC contender Sunday in the Chiefs. Fantasy managers are ecstatic to have Jones in the lineup, given the lack of great options on the waiver wire and a favorable matchup.