DeVante Parker is inactive for Week 7 vs. Falcons

The Miami Dolphins announced Week 7 inactives and DeVante Parker is officially inactive for their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Parker has missed Weeks 5 and 6 listed with shoulder and hamstring injuries. He was able to get in limited practices throughout the week leading into Sunday’s games.

This is a rough break for Parker, who was hoping to suit up after missing the last two weeks. It’s also a rough break for fantasy managers likely hoping to fill a void during the bye week with a decent receiver having a favorable matchup. With Parker sidelined, that means more targets for Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki in Miami’s offense. Look for Myles Gaskin to also see some receiving work, although Brian Flores’ usage of running backs has been truly confounding this season. Nevertheless, this is a missed opportunity for Parker to deliver a big game after two weeks on the bench.