Preston Williams is active for Week 7 vs. Falcons

The Dolphins announced Week 7 inactives and Preston Williams is officially active for their matchup against the Falcons. Williams was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury and got in limited practices throughout the week.

Williams was limited throughout the week, but eventually decided he was healthy enough to suit up against the Falcons. The receiver did not make an impact last week against the Jaguars but did have three catches for 60 yards against the Buccaneers. This Falcons defense is vulnerable against the pass, making Williams a flex play this week with some big-name receivers on a bye. Tua Tagovailoa is likely to have a big game amid rumors of Deshaun Watson coming to Miami, so there’s a chance Williams can deliver great value for fantasy managers. Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki are still the primary receivers in Miami but Williams will see some opportunities on intermediate and deep throws.