Sterling Shepard is inactive for Week 7 vs. Panthers

The New York Giants announced Week 7 inactives and Sterling Shepard is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Shepard was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. The receiver was limited in practice throughout the week.

Sterling being inactive is a little surprising, as the wide receiver was trending towards playing Sunday heading into the weekend. After registering 10 catches for 76 yards against the Rams last week, Shepard had a setback in practice with his hamstring, but appeared to still be on track. For fantasy managers looking to play Shepard, Darius Slayton might be a worthwhile pivot while Dante Pettis is a possible flier. The Giants are likely to be playing from behind here, meaning more throws in general. Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay are also out, so there are going to be a lot of targets for the lesser known Giants receivers this week. In the end, the Panthers D/ST gets an upgrade here.