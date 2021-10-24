TE Evan Engram is active for Week 7 vs. Panthers

The New York Giants announced Week 7 inactives and Evan Engram is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Engram was listed as questionable this week due to a calf injury. He was not at practice Thursday before taking the field Friday.

As expected, Engram is active for the contest against the Panthers. His practice session Friday is an indication he was trending in the right direction for this contest. The Giants are desperately needing their skill players to stay healthy, so Engram being able to go is a big boost for the offense. It’s also great news for fantasy managers, who have a talented player at a position of scarcity. Throw in the bye week players and you get a scenario where Engram could be a valuable starter in fantasy lineups this week. Daniel Jones is likely going to throw the ball a lot in this game, so look for Engram to have a productive day.