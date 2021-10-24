RB Antonio Gibson is active for Week 7 vs. Packers

The Washington Football Team announced Week 7 inactives and Antonio Gibson is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Packers. Gibson was listed as questionable this week due to a shin injury. He had an MRI on his shin Monday and logged limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday’s session.

This isn’t surprising, given Gibson’s limited practices later in the week. He’s typically missed Wednesday’s practice as Washington tries to monitor the running back’s workload. Even with the shin injuyr, Gibson is set up well for a big day against Green Bay’s run defense. The Packers allowed Khalil Herbert to rush for 97 yards on 19 carries despite Chicago’s offensive line being less than stellar. The Football Team is going to have to keep up with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense, meaning Gibson could see some additional passing work as well. The running back is set up for a good fantasy day.