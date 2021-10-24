Antonio Gibson injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Game status: Gibson is ACTIVE for Week 7.

Game day update: Gibson played through a hairline fracture in shin earlier this season, but will play on Sunday against the Packers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Antonio Gibson is listed as questionable on the official injury report this week. The Washington Football Team running back is dealing with a lingering shin injury. He missed practice on Wednesday this week, but returned in a limited role for the last two sessions ahead of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy football impact: Antonio Gibson (shin)

Gibson downplayed doubts about whether or not he would play this week, pointing out that it was a matter of pain tolerance and that he could play through it. However, he was in and out of last week’s game because of the injury, and finished with 44 rushing yards on 10 attempts with two catches for zero yards.

Gibson’s fellow back, JD McKissic, could have a big day if Gibson sits or is limited. As the team’s pass-catching specialist, he might end up seeing more snaps against a Packers team that could have Washington the ropes early.