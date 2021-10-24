Evan Engram injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Game status: Engram is ACTIVE for Week 7.

Game day update: Engram is expected to play on Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers barring a pre-game setback, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The New York Giants listed tight end Evan Engram as questionable on the official injury report ahead of this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He’s one of a long list of skill players hurting for the Giants this week. Most troubling was that Engram was a late addition, missing practice on Thursday. He returned in a limited role on Friday, so this is likely going to be a game-time decision.

Fantasy football impact: Evan Engram (calf)

This situation is especially concerning since it appears that Engram has re-aggravated the same calf injury that kept him sidelined to start the season. Last week, his fourth game, he caught three passes on five targets for 24 yards. He’s yet to find the end zone, and he’s only topped 27 yards in one game so far this season. Even if he does play, Engram isn’t doing enough with the Giants offense to merit anything more than an emergency start in fantasy football lineups.