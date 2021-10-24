Sterling Shepard injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Game status: Shepard is INACTIVE for Week 7.

Game day update: Shepard didn’t test his hamstring for very long. It doesn’t appear like a good sign according to beat writer Dan Duggan.

Very abbreviated pregame workout for Sterling Shepard. Do not expect him to play after watching that. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 24, 2021

Game day update: The Giants will reportedly need to test Shepard’s hamstring in pre-game before making a decision on if he will play, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sterling Shepard is one name on a long list of players on the New York Giants official injury report for a Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury that popped up later in the week. He first appeared on the injury report Thursday after getting a limited session at practice. His status for Sunday will be a game-time decision.

Fantasy football impact: Sterling Shepard (hamstring)

Shepard was the team’s top target last week with so many of their other regulars on the shelf. He caught 10 passes on 14 targets for 76 yards in a loss to the Rams. Those were season-highs in targets and receptions.

If he does play, Shepard’s status could be a little tricky for fantasy football lineups. He could see a heavy target volume again with so many other players out. He could also be limited in what he can do. If he’s out, Darius Slayton could be a nice option for fantasy lineups, if he plays. Without him, Dante Pettis and Collin Johnson could be starting.