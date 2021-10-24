Darius Slayton injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Game status: Slayton is ACTIVE for Week 7.

Game day update: Slayton is expected to play today against the Carolina Panthers, barring any pre-game setback, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is listed as questionable on the official injury report for Week 7. Slayton is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3. There was some good news this week. He was able to practice, in a limited role, in all three sessions leading up to Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and he’s got a good chance to finally get back in action.

Fantasy football impact: Darius Slayton (hamstring)

In just two full games and part of a third this season, Slayton has 127 yards and a touchdown on just seven receptions. The Giants could certainly use him in the lineup this week with the rest of their wide receivers dealing with injuries too. Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney are both out, and Sterling Shepard is also questionable. The likelihood of Slayton suiting up this week makes him a solid starter in fantasy football lineups.