Preston Williams injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Game status: Williams is ACTIVE for Week 7.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams is officially listed as questionable ahead of this week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Williams is dealing with a nagging groin injury, one of several ailments that’s kept him out of action for all but two games so far this season. He was able to get in limited practice sessions all three days this week, but we might not know his playing status until Sunday morning.

Fantasy football impact: Preston Williams (groin)

Williams sat out last week’s game, along with teammate DeVante Parker. Both players are in a similar situation this week, questionable with injuries but coming off a full week of limited practices. In his last outing, Week 5, Williams caught three passes on five targets for 60 yards. Most of the passing offense is led by rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki. And if Parker suits up this week, he’ll command a decent number of targets too, which won’t leave much for Williams, if he does play.