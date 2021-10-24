DeVante Parker injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Game status: Parker is INACTIVE for Week 7.

Game day update: Parker reportedly appears to have an uphill battle to play against the Atlanta Falcons, and does not have a great chance to play, per Ian Rapoport.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker could be back on the field this week for the first time since Week 4. Parker is listed as questionable on the official injury report for Week 7 with a shoulder and hamstring issue. But he did finally return to practice this week, getting in limited sessions on all three days in the lead up to this week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy football impact: DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring)

Through the first four weeks of the season, Parker was targeted at least seven times in every game. If he is able to play this week, he has a great matchup against a Falcons defense allowing nearly 30 points per game. If Parker cannot play this week, the Dolphins passing game will once again focus heavily on rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki, both of whom belong in fantasy football lineups this week, even if Parker does suit up.