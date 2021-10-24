Julio Jones injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Game status: Jones is ACTIVE for Week 7.

Game day update: Jones expressed optimism this week that he’ll play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and that is the expectation, per Ian Rapoport.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is listed as questionable on the official injury ahead of this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s dealing with the same hamstring injury that’s been bothering him off and on all season. Jones missed practice on Wednesday, but he returned to the field on Thursday and Friday as a limited participant, so there’s a high likelihood that he’ll be on the field for Sunday’s game. He played last week, too.

Fantasy football impact: Julio Jones (hamstring)

Jones has missed plenty of time already this season, two full games and parts of two more. He did suit up last week against the Bills, catching three of five passes thrown his way for 59 yards. He did, however, leave in the fourth quarter. The Titans receivers have an excellent matchup against a Chiefs defense struggling to stop the pass, though they’ll need to spare plenty of attention for running back Derrick Henry. It’s safe to start Jones in your fantasy football lineup this week.