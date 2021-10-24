Tyreek Hill injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Game status: Hill is ACTIVE for Week 7.

Game day update: Hill is expected to play today against the Tennessee Titans, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Tyreek Hill is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is still dealing with a quad injury, the same one that had him questionable headed into last week’s game. Despite missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he got in some work on Friday, and head coach Andy Reid said that Hill would be out there this week, barring something unforeseen ahead of their 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff against the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy football impact: Tyreek Hill (quad)

Hill’s status last week looked iffy at the start of the weekend, but he was able to play with the usual workload. Targeted 12 times, he caught nine passes for 76 yards and a touchdown against Washington. However, the Chiefs did limit his workload some in that game, holding him out on a few offensive drives. Still, when Hill’s playing, he belongs in fantasy football lineups, especially with a tasty matchup like the Titans on tap. Whenever Hill can’t play, it most likely means an increased target load for tight end Travis Kelce and more work for No. 2 receiver Mecole Hardman.