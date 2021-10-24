Davante Adams suffers injury early in Week 7, but returns vs. Washington

1:13 p.m. update: It appears to have just been a stinger as Adams is out of the blue tent and appears to be heading back into the contest. This is obviously a huge bullet dodged for the Packers as they’ll have their top receiver back in action for this important Week 7 matchup.

Adams has been putting up All-Pro numbers all season long, crossing the 100-receiving yard threshold three times so far this year. He exploded against Cincinnati two weeks back, catching 11 of 16 targets for 206 yards and a touchdown 25-22 overtime win.

The minor injury clearly didn’t make much impact as he went back in and caught the Packers’ first touchdown of the game shortly afterwards,

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has exited Sunday’s contest against the Washington Football Team with an undisclosed injury. He was shaken up after making a 15-yard catch early in the contest and is receiving medical attention on the sidelines.