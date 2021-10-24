Derrick Henry goes to medical tent, but returns in Week 7 vs. Chiefs

Tennessee Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry reportedly went into the blue medical tent in first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Adam Beasley.

Henry did not stay long in the medical tent and was back on the field. The superstar running back has a game-high 29 yards on eight carries and a passing touchdown. Henry’s passing touchdown went to tight end MyCole Pruitt.

Heading into today’s game, Henry has been the best running back in the league. The former Alabama standout has 783 yards on 162 carries and 10 touchdowns. Since Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, Henry has produced five straight games with 100 rushing yards or more. Last week against the Buffalo Bills, the veteran running back