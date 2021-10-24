 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Derrick Henry goes to medical tent, but returns in Week 7 vs. Chiefs

Derrick Henry suffered an injury in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans rushes in front of cornerback Taron Johnson #24 of the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry reportedly went into the blue medical tent in first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Adam Beasley.

Henry did not stay long in the medical tent and was back on the field. The superstar running back has a game-high 29 yards on eight carries and a passing touchdown. Henry’s passing touchdown went to tight end MyCole Pruitt.

