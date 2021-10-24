Jaylen Waddle suffers lower leg injury, but returns in Week 7 vs. Falcons

2:07 p.m. update: Waddle is back in for the Dolphins and made a 19-yard run on his second play.

2:01 p.m. update: Waddle is out of the tent and working on cutting on the sideline.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has exited Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons with an apparent ankle injury. He suffered the injury in the second quarter and was taken to the blue tent for further medical evaluation.

It appears that the rookie had his ankle rolled while making a block on the edge.

Miami WR Jaylen Waddle is out with an injury #Dolphins #NFL pic.twitter.com/LCXPT8ET8U — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) October 24, 2021

Waddle has two receptions for 26 yards on the afternoon and this would be yet another blow for the Miami receiving core should he be sidelined for a significant amount of time.

The Dolphins are already missing both DaVante Parker and Will Fuller V due to injury. Tight end Mike Gesicki actually leads the team in receiving this season, so they’re definitely running thin on pass-catching option.

Waddle’s final season at Alabama last year was also derailed by an ankle injury, one he suffered while returning a kick against Tennessee that ended his season. We’ll see if he can return to the action on Sunday.