Zach Wilson OUT for rest of game in Week 7 vs. Patriots, Mike White in

UPDATE: According to Field Yates, Wilson has been officially ruled out for the rest of the contest against the Patriots.

UPDATE: Wilson is questionable to return with a knee injury the team announced, per Andrew Callahan.

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered an injury in Sunday’s game after taking a big hit from New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon, per Albert Breer.

With Wilson being checked out in the medical tent, the Jets will turn to backup quarterback Mike White, who has not taken a single regular season snap in the NFL. White threw his first career touchdown pass in the second quarter as he found Corey Davis in the back of the end zone.

If Wilson does not return to today’s game, it will be a lot on White’s shoulders against an experienced Patriots’ defense. Therefore, we should possibly expect to see running backs Michael Carter and Ty Johnson receive some more carries. Carter leads the team with 17 yards on six carries, while Johnson has six yards on two carries.