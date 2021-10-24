Jonnu Smith ruled OUT with shoulder injury in Week 7 vs. Jets,

UPDATE: The Jets have announced that Zach Wilson will not return with a knee injury. Mike White will finish the game out as the starter.

The New England Patriots announced that starting tight end Jonnu Smith is questionable to return with a shoulder injury on Sunday. Smith has not been the Patriots’ top target at tight end over the last few weeks, but has played well against the New York Jets.

The 26-year-old is currently the Patriots leading receiver with two receptions (five targets) for 52 yards. This season, Smith has 16 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. If Smith does not return, then that should open up some opportunities for Hunter Henry. Henry only has one target in today’s game against the Jets.

Heading into Week 7, Henry was rookie quarterback Mac Jones’s favorite receiving option. In the Patriots’ last three games, the veteran tight end had 12 receptions (15 targets) for 132 yards and three touchdowns. If not Henry, look out for the receiver trio of Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, and Jakobi Meyers to continue to play a significant role in the offense.