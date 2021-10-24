Sam Darnold benched in Week 7 for P.J. Walker in 4th quarter

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has had a miserable afternoon against the New York Giants on Sunday and has been benched in the fourth quarter in favor of backup P.J. Walker. It appears that this is a coaches decision by head coach Matt Rhule as the Carolina starter doesn’t appear to be injured.

Carolina has sputtered offensively all day and Darnold hadn’t made a positive impact for the team. He completed 16-of-25 passes for just 111 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He and the Panthers have nosedived since their hot 3-0 start to the season as they’ve lost three straight contests and are on their way to losing their fourth this afternoon.

P.J. Walker is taking his first snaps of the regular season after impressing during the preseason. The former XFL breakout appeared in four games for Carolina in 2020, throwing for 358 yards and a touchdown. Walker played under Rhule in college at Temple.