Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes slow to get up after thigh to facemask in Week 7 vs. Titans, expects to play in Week 8

Update: Mahomes attended his postgame media session and said he expects to play in the team’s Week 8 contest on Monday night against the New York Giants, according to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. The quarterback’s practice availability is worth monitoring this week.

Update: Chad Henne has entered the game for Mahomes, effectively ending the star quarterback’s day. He was seen chatting with Chiefs coaches on the sideline and appears to be fine but Kansas City is not going to risk anything in game that is over. According to the broadcast, Mahomes did clear concussion protocol.

Update: Mahomes ultimately did get out of the medical tent and was walking around on the sidelines, but the Chiefs might end up holding him out for the rest of the game. The Titans have dominated the Chiefs all day and there’s no reason to risk Mahomes taking more hits in a game that is over.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes walked to the sideline with both arms around trainers after taking a thigh to the facemask against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Mahomes went to the medical tent and is being evaluated further.

The Chiefs have been abysmal against the Titans Sunday, managing just three points so far. Mahomes took the shot to the face on 4th and 18, resulting in the Chiefs turning the ball over on downs. Let’s see if he does come back in the game, which is a foregone conclusion at this point.