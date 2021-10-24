RB Josh Jacobs suffers chest injury in Week 7 vs. Eagles, ruled out for rest of the game

Update: Jacobs has been ruled out for the rest of the contest, meaning Kenyan Drake will headline the Raiders backfield in the second half of the game.

The Las Vegas Raiders could be without running back Josh Jacobs for the rest of their Week 7 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jacobs suffered a chest injury and is questionable to return to the contest, according to the game broadcast.

Jacobs previously missed games due to toe and ankle problems but this is a new injury for the running back. He did manage to get into the endzone prior to leaving the game, salvaging some value for fantasy managers. He was getting work in the receiving game as well this week, with three catches for 39 yards. The Raiders have a bye in Week 8, so there’s a chance they hold out Jacobs for the rest of the contest and let him rest up for a couple weeks.

The Raiders lead the Eagles 17-7 at halftime. Jacobs and Eagles RB Miles Sanders both suffered injuries during the game, with the latter also questionable to return to the contest.