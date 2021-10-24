Mike Davis suffers late injury in Week 7 vs. Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis limped off the field late in Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins. He suffered the undisclosed injury while taking a handoff on the final drive as Atlanta was setting up what would be the game-winning field goal by Younghoe Koo.

Davis only had four carries for 10 yards in the 30-28 victory. The veteran was anticipated as being the bell cow running back for the Falcons heading into the season, but has been clear for weeks that he’s been supplanted by the dynamic Cordarrelle Patterson as the top rushing option. Patterson has been a valuable asset as both a runner and a pass-catcher, leaving confusion over what to designate him as.

Meanwhile, Davis has only crossed 50 rushing yards twice this season and has just one touchdown through seven games. Considering he came out of the game within the final minute, we should find out the severity of the injury postgame.