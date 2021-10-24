Tyreek Hill somewhat salvages performance in Week 7 vs. Titans

Final update — Hill was able to secure a few more catches, finishing with 6 receptions for 49 yards, which really isn’t that bad in PPR formats. If you had Hill, obviously it’s more concerning the status of Patrick Mahomes, who was knocked out of the game but was able to clear concussion protocols. Mahomes may pop up on the injury report for Week 8 and that would affect Hill’s outlook.

Third quarter update — Hill has one catch for eight yards in the entire game. The Chiefs aren’t coming back any time soon (though don’t count them entirely out). Hill could see more work the rest of the way but the later it get, the more likely KC is to rest the star WR. We’ll see how things pan out.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill entered Week 7 vs. the Tennessee Titans as questionable to play due to a quad injury. He was never really expected to miss this game, but so far, he might as well be. Hill has been held without a catch or target so far in the first half vs. the Titans. The Chiefs are down big 17-0 in the second quarter and QB Patrick Mahomes is struggle a ton with just 21 passing yards and an INT on 6 attempts.

The good thing for the Chiefs and Hill is the game script is playing in their favor for the second half. Plus, there’s a chance Hill can break one at any time and get you back on track in fantasy football. The issue is this game getting out of hand and Hill coming off an injury. If the Titans keep pulling away, we could see Hill yanked or seeing fewer snaps. Mahomes needs to get the offense back on track or else things could get ugly.