What time does HBO’s Succession air?

HBO’s third season of Succession, the show you love filled with the best written and performed characters that are the worst of humanity, isn’t a bingeable series. Home Box Office is making you get your fix for just one hour a week, which means you’ll want to be watching it live so you can be a part of the conversation afterwards!

A new episode about the media dynasty family and all their unending drama on Sunday, October 24th at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO, and you can also stream it the instant it drops on HBO Max. You can also watch a live airing starting at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO, with an encore presentation immediately afterwards at 10:00 p.m. ET as well.

If you don’t have HBO Max, it’s free for all HBO subscribers that have the channel included in their cable or streaming package, or those that sign-up online for a streaming-only subscription you can purchase even if you don’t have pay TV. The show drops at exactly 9 p.m. ET on both TV and HBO Max, so you can fast-forward past the opening credits and finish the episode about 90 seconds ahead of Twitter for those watching live on cable TV and streaming services.

But if you can’t wait until Sunday, hold yourself over by playing in DraftKings Sportsbook’s free-to-play pool for this week’s episode, where you can win $500 just by correctly selecting what will happen during the episode! It’s fun and free, and see how you stack up with other prognosticators about the biggest show on television.