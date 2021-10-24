What happened on Succession last week before Season 3, Episode 2 tonight?

Gather around the boardroom table and get prepared for tonight’s Episode 2 of the current Best Show On Television You Can’t Binge. A lot of bad people did bad things in the lid-lifter for Season 3 of Succession, and we’ll recap it here.

We pick up with Kendall Roy leaving the press conference where he turned on his father and the plan to make him the scapegoat for the recent allegations of sexual harassment and more against Waystar Royco. Despite the wry smile from his father, both sides began to dig into what will be a fight for the future of the company.

As of now the other Roy children (Clueless Connor, Smart Shiv, Ridiculous Roman) are aligned with their father, following him to Sarajevo and parts unknown while devising a plan to stay in control. That plan even included a call to the White House to take the temperature of how the Department of Justice might react to the allegations.

Right now on Ken’s team from the family is just Cousin Greg, who is delightfully incompetent at even “media management” which consists of checking reactions to the turbulence on Twitter. But he does have free reign of his ex-wife Rava’s apartment as a base camp, even though he brought his new girlfriend there as well. And he secured the services of noted women’s rights attorney Lisa Arthur, despite overtures from her “friend” Shiv about working for the other side.

But Logan does agree to step aside as CEO, albeit temporarily, and allows his longtime in-house counsel Gerri to take the role. We’ll see if she’s still the highest-paid temp in American media by the end of this week’s episode.