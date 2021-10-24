Pick against the spread, best player prop for Grizzlies vs. Lakers on Sunday

In the final game on Sunday night, we have the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m ET. The Grizzlies have started off the season 2-0 after they beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 on Saturday night. The Lakers have yet to win a game as they’ve lost two straight games at the Staples Center.

Los Angeles last played Friday night, where they lost 115-105 to the Phoenix Suns. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +5

This has been a nightmarish start for the Lakers, who made the biggest splash in the offseason with the acquisition of Russell Westbrook. Through the first two games, Los Angeles’ chemistry has not been great and have averaged 16.5 turnovers per game.

However, if there’s some semblance of hope for the Lakers, it’s still early in the season and they’ve more than experience to overcome their woes. Furthermore, they are also 7-2 ATS in their last nine games against the Grizzlies at home.

Memphis will be playing in the second game of a back-to-back and looking for their first win against the Lakers since February 29, 2020. When these two teams played each other last year, Los Angeles won by an average of 8.6 points per game. I don’t think tonight’s game will be a blowout, which we saw twice last season.

Over/Under: Under 225.5

The point total for tonight’s late night contest is sitting at 225.5 on DKSB. When they played last season, the points scored were 202, 186, and 220. We know for Memphis that Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. will be top two-scoring options. And for the Lakers, it will be LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But can we trust Russell Westbrook to be more involved in the offseason and the other supporting pieces? I’m going to lean on recent history and roll with the under.

