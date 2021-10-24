Pick against the spread, best player prop for Celtics vs. Rockets on Sunday

In one of six games in the association on Sunday, the Boston Celtics will play the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV. The Celtics have yet to win a game this season after losing 115-83 to the Toronto Raptors on Friday night at home. The Rockets picked up their first win on Friday night after they dominated the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-91.

When these two teams played each other last season, the Celtics swept the two-game season series with the Rockets. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Celtics vs. Rockets, 7:00 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Pick ATS: Celtics -5.5

After being humiliated by the Raptors at home, this seems like a good spot for the Celtics to pick up a win and cover. Boston is currently listed as 5.5-point favorites and should be able to put up points against a Houston team that gave up 124 points on opening night to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Celtics are 1-4 ATS in their last five games against teams from the Southwest division. However, Houston has struggled against teams from the Atlantic division with a record of 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games.

Over/Under: Under 222

In the two regular season meetings last year, the total points scored were 241 and 220. Last season, the Celtics were ranked 17th in the NBA, averaging 112.6 points per game. Houston was ranked 24th with 108.8 points per game. The Celtics also won’t have Jaylen Brown, who was ruled out with a knee injury. When it comes to the Rockets, who do you trust on offense outside of Christian Wood and Eric Gordon? It is tough to say, therefore I’m going to hammer the under.

