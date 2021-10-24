 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan vs. Michigan State odds heading into game week

Undefeated rivals Michigan and Michigan State meet in a huge battle from the Big Ten.

The Battle for Paul Bunyan is upon us as undefeated Michigan takes on undefeated Michigan State in this huge Big Ten matchup. The game will kickoff at 12:00 PM ET from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan on Saturday, October 30th. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) heads into this rivalry game undefeated with a win most recently against Northwestern. The running back tandem of Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins combined for 42 carries, 229 yards and four touchdowns.

Michigan State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) is also undefeated and escaped a game against Indiana with a five-point win last weekend. In the victory, Cal Haladay had a 30-yard pick-six to get the Spartans on the board in the first quarter.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Michigan State -4
Total: 53.5

