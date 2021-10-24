Colorado vs. Oregon odds heading into game week

The Colorado Buffaloes travel to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon to take on the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, October 30th with kickoff set for 3:30 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

The Buffaloes (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12) are having a season to forget and are coming off a loss to Cal. They couldn’t get much going in the contest and were only able to muster up 104 total yards of offense.

The Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) held onto a three-point victory against UCLA last week. In an unusual stat line, junior running back Travis Dye had 14 carries for 35 yards, but four rushing touchdowns.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oregon -26

Total: 53.5

