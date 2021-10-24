Iowa vs. Wisconsin odds heading into game week

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Battle for the Heartland Trophy on Saturday, October 30th at 12:00 PM ET at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) had an off week last week, and are most recently coming off an upset loss to Purdue. Quarterback Spencer Petras struggled heavily in the game to the tune of 195 yards passing with no touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Badgers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) upset then No. 25 Purdue who were riding high after a win over former No. 2 Iowa. Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen combined for 39 carries for 289 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Wisconsin -3

Total: 36.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.