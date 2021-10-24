No. 2 Cincinnati vs. Tulane odds heading into game week

The Cincinnati Bearcats head south to take on the Tulane Green Wave at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, October 30th at 12:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN 2.

The Bearcats (7-0, 3-0 American) held on to win and remain undefeated against Navy last week. Junior tight end Josh Whyle had four receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The Green Wave (1-6, 0-3 American) have lost five games in a row and more recently lost 55-26 to SMU. In the loss, freshman quarterback Michael Pratt threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Cincinnati -23

Total: 62.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.