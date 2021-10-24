No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida odds heading into game week

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators meet in Jacksonville, Florida at TIAA Bank Field for the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party and an important SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 30th. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

The Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 SEC) were off last week, but most recently won against former No. 11 Kentucky, 30-13. Stetson Bennett was the starting quarterback for the Dawgs and threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns.

The Gators (4-3, 2-3 SEC) are also coming off an off week but lost to LSU 49-42 in their last game. Wide receiver Justin Shorter had six receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Georgia -13

Total: 46.5

