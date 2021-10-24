 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida odds heading into game week

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida for the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

By TeddyRicketson
Anthony Richardson of the Florida Gators rushes for a fourth quarter touchdown during a game against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators meet in Jacksonville, Florida at TIAA Bank Field for the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party and an important SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 30th. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

The Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 SEC) were off last week, but most recently won against former No. 11 Kentucky, 30-13. Stetson Bennett was the starting quarterback for the Dawgs and threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns.

The Gators (4-3, 2-3 SEC) are also coming off an off week but lost to LSU 49-42 in their last game. Wide receiver Justin Shorter had six receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Georgia -13
Total: 46.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation