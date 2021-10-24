Miami vs Pitt odds heading into game week

The Miami Hurricanes head north to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday, October 30th at 12:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on the ACC Network.

The Hurricanes (3-4, 1-2 ACC) are coming off an upset win against former No. 18 NC State. Transfer wide receiver Charleston Rambo had nine receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

The Panthers (6-1, 3-0 ACC) won last week against the Clemson Tigers. Senior quarterback Kenny Pickett continued to create chatter around a possible Heisman campaign with 302 yards passing and two more touchdowns. He has 23 touchdowns and only one interception so far this season.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Miami -11

Total: 61.5

