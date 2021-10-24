 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Oklahoma odds heading into game week

The Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Oklahoma Sooners in this Big 12 matchup.

By TeddyRicketson
Caleb Williams of the Oklahoma Sooners breaks away from the Kansas Jayhawks defense on a fourth down play to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

The Texas Tech Red Raiders travel to Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, October 30th with kickoff set for 3:30 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Red Raiders (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) are coming off a one-point loss to Kansas State last weekend. Junior running back SaRodorick Thompson had 11 carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

The Sooners (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) were down 10-0 at halftime but rallied for a 35-23 win against Kansas last weekend. Junior running back Kennedy Brooks had 24 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oklahoma -22
Total: 68.5

