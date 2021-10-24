Ole Miss vs. Auburn odds heading into game week

The Ole Miss Rebels take on the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, October 30th from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama at 7:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) have won three games in a row and most recently defeated the LSU Tigers. While quarterback Matt Corral had another nice game, it was running back Snoop Cooner with 14 carries and 117 rushing yards that helped to pace the offense.

The Tigers (5-2, 2-1 SEC) were off last weekend, but most recently defeated then-No. 17 Arkansas 38-23. Quarterback Bo Nix threw for 292 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the win.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Pick ‘em

Total: 68

