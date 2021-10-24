North Carolina vs. Notre Dame odds heading into game week

The North Carolina Tar Heels travel to Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, October 30th at 7:30 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on NBC.

The Tar Heels (4-3, 3-3 ACC) were off last weekend, but most recently held on to beat Miami 45-42. Sophomore wide receiver Josh Downs had 11 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

The Fighting Irish (6-1 Independent) rolled to a 31-16 victory against USC last weekend. Sophomore running back Kyren Williams ran the ball 25 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns for the Irish.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Notre Dame -4

Total: 62.5

