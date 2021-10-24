Penn State vs. Ohio State odds heading into game week

The Penn State Nittany Lions travel to Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, October 30th at 7:30 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Nittany Lions (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) played in the longest game in college football history as their loss to Illinois went NINE overtimes. There wasn’t much offense here and quarterback Sean Clifford completed 19 of 34 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown.

The Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) destroyed the Indiana Hoosiers 54-7 last weekend. Freshman quarterback CJ Stroud continued making on his Heisman campaign with 266 yards passing and four touchdowns in the game.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Ohio State -15

Total: 63.5

