Fresno State vs. San Diego State odds heading into game week

The Fresno State Bulldogs faces the San Diego State Aztecs in Carson, California at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, October 30 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS Sports Network.

Fresno State is coming off a close 34-32 home win against the Nevada Wolfpack Saturday. Quarterback Jake Haener completed 26-of-38 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs have now four out of their last five games and is sitting second place behind the Aztecs in the west division in the Mountain West.

The No. 22-ranked Aztecs (7-0) are still undefeated on the season after they defeated the Air Force Falcons, 20-14 Saturday night. San Diego State’s scoring defense has been one of the best in the country as they are only allowing 15.7 points per game.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Pick ‘em

Total: 45.5

