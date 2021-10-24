 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ohio State rises, Penn State falls ahead of Week 9 in AP Poll

We take a look at the Week 9 AP Poll and break down the biggest movements in the rankings.

By TeddyRicketson
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the third quarter of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State Buckeyes At Indiana Hoosiers Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coming off an off week, the Georgia Bulldogs retained their spot as the top Dawgs in college football. The field after them though? A lot of shifting this week.

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud has settled in and the Buckeyes meet the eye test to earn their No. 5 spot in the poll. Cincinnati, Oklahoma and San Diego State all remained undefeated, but not without some struggle which sees them in the new poll at No. 2, No. 4 and No. 21, respectively. Michigan also remains undefeated and is No. 6 this week. Speaking of struggle wins, Oregon edged out UCLA 34-31 to move up to No. 7. Ole Miss and Notre Dame took care of business and both moved to 6-1 on the year and are No. 10 and No. 11 heading into this week. In a game with no defense, Wake Forest marched to a 70-56 win over Army. Pitt also handled Clemson at home and moved up to No. 17.

It took NINE overtimes, but Penn State finally took the 20-18 loss and fell to No. 20. Despite a questionable taunting call, Iowa State defeated Oklahoma State causing the Cowboys to fall to No. 15 while the Cyclones re-entered the top 25 at No. 22. Coastal Carolina’s dreams of a CFP spot were dashed by App State on Thursday which caused the Chanticleers to drop to No. 24. NC State lost a nailbiter against Miami and fell out of the rankings, along with Purdue who beat previous No. 2 Iowa just a week ago.

Here is the complete AP Poll for Week 9 of 2021 College Football:

AP Poll Week 9

Ranking Team (1st) Last Week Points
Ranking Team (1st) Last Week Points
1 Georgia (7-0) 1 1,575 (63)
2 Cincinnati (7-0) 2 1,477
3 Alabama (7-1) 4 1,417
4 Oklahoma (8-0) 3 1,383
5 Ohio State (6-1) 5 1,311
6 Michigan (7-0) 6 1,270
7 Oregon (6-1) 10 1,165
8 Michigan State (7-0) 9 1,160
9 Iowa (6-1) 11 1,035
10 Ole Miss (6-1) 12 1,034
11 Notre Dame (6-1) 13 922
12 Kentucky (6-1) 15 849
13 Wake Forest (7-0) 16 801
14 Texas A&M (6-2) 17 700
15 Oklahoma State (6-1) 8 682
16 Baylor (6-1) 20 513
17 Pittsburgh (6-1) 23 510
18 Auburn (5-2) 19 481
19 SMU (7-0) 21 473
20 Penn State (5-2) 7 471
21 San Diego State (7-0) 22 390
22 Iowa State (5-2) NA 298
23 UTSA (8-0) 24 235
24 Coastal Carolina (6-1) 14 132
25 Brigham Young (6-2) NA 44

More From DraftKings Nation