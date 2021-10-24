Ohio State rises, Penn State falls ahead of Week 9 in AP Poll

Coming off an off week, the Georgia Bulldogs retained their spot as the top Dawgs in college football. The field after them though? A lot of shifting this week.

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud has settled in and the Buckeyes meet the eye test to earn their No. 5 spot in the poll. Cincinnati, Oklahoma and San Diego State all remained undefeated, but not without some struggle which sees them in the new poll at No. 2, No. 4 and No. 21, respectively. Michigan also remains undefeated and is No. 6 this week. Speaking of struggle wins, Oregon edged out UCLA 34-31 to move up to No. 7. Ole Miss and Notre Dame took care of business and both moved to 6-1 on the year and are No. 10 and No. 11 heading into this week. In a game with no defense, Wake Forest marched to a 70-56 win over Army. Pitt also handled Clemson at home and moved up to No. 17.

It took NINE overtimes, but Penn State finally took the 20-18 loss and fell to No. 20. Despite a questionable taunting call, Iowa State defeated Oklahoma State causing the Cowboys to fall to No. 15 while the Cyclones re-entered the top 25 at No. 22. Coastal Carolina’s dreams of a CFP spot were dashed by App State on Thursday which caused the Chanticleers to drop to No. 24. NC State lost a nailbiter against Miami and fell out of the rankings, along with Purdue who beat previous No. 2 Iowa just a week ago.

Here is the complete AP Poll for Week 9 of 2021 College Football: