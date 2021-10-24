 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for Week 9 of the college football season, October 28-30

We’ve got an early look at Week 9 point spreads for the biggest games in college football.

By TeddyRicketson
Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) pressure s Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during the second quarter at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Saturday, October 23, 2021. Ncaa Football Clemson At Pitt Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here are the latest opening lines for Week 9 of the 2021 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida

Point spread: Georgia -13
Point total: 46.5

No. 2 Cincinnati vs. Tulane

Point spread: Cincinnati -23
Point total: 62.5

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (Bye)

Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Point spread: Oklahoma -22
Point total: 68.5

No. 20 Penn State vs. No. 5 Ohio State

Point spread: Ohio State -15
Point total: 63.5

No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 8 Michigan State

Point spread: Michigan -4
Point total: 53.5

Colorado vs. No. 7 Oregon

Point spread: Oregon -26
Point total: 53.5

No. 9 Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Point spread: Wisconsin -3
Point total: 36.5

No. 10 Ole Miss vs. No. 18 Auburn

Point spread: Pick ‘em
Point total: 68

North Carolina vs. No. 11 Notre Dame

Point spread: ND -3
Point total: 62.5

No. 12 Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

Point spread: MSU -2
Point total: 47

Duke vs. No 13. Wake Forest

Point spread: Wake -14
Point total: 69.5

Kansas vs. No. 15 Oklahoma State

Point spread: Oklahoma State -28
Point total: 58.5

Texas vs. No. 16 Baylor

Point spread: Baylor -1.5
Point total: 59.5

Miami vs. No. 17 Pittsburgh

Point spread: Pitt -11
Point total: 61.5

No. 19 SMU vs. Houston

Point spread: Pick ‘em
Point total: 67.5

No. 21 San Diego State vs. Fresno State

Point spread: Pick ‘em
Point total: 45.5

No. 22 Iowa State vs. West Virginia

Point spread: ISU -7
Point total: 47

No. 23 UTSA (Bye)

Troy vs. No. 24 Coastal Carolina

Point spread: Coastal -18
Point total: 54.5

Virginia vs. No. 25 BYU

Point spread: BYU -2
Point total: 66

