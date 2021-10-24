Opening odds for Week 9 of the college football season, October 28-30

Here are the latest opening lines for Week 9 of the 2021 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.
No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida
Point spread: Georgia -13
Point total: 46.5
No. 2 Cincinnati vs. Tulane
Point spread: Cincinnati -23
Point total: 62.5
No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (Bye)
Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
Point spread: Oklahoma -22
Point total: 68.5
No. 20 Penn State vs. No. 5 Ohio State
Point spread: Ohio State -15
Point total: 63.5
No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 8 Michigan State
Point spread: Michigan -4
Point total: 53.5
Colorado vs. No. 7 Oregon
Point spread: Oregon -26
Point total: 53.5
No. 9 Iowa vs. Wisconsin
Point spread: Wisconsin -3
Point total: 36.5
No. 10 Ole Miss vs. No. 18 Auburn
Point spread: Pick ‘em
Point total: 68
North Carolina vs. No. 11 Notre Dame
Point spread: ND -3
Point total: 62.5
No. 12 Kentucky vs. Mississippi State
Point spread: MSU -2
Point total: 47
Duke vs. No 13. Wake Forest
Point spread: Wake -14
Point total: 69.5
Kansas vs. No. 15 Oklahoma State
Point spread: Oklahoma State -28
Point total: 58.5
Texas vs. No. 16 Baylor
Point spread: Baylor -1.5
Point total: 59.5
Miami vs. No. 17 Pittsburgh
Point spread: Pitt -11
Point total: 61.5
No. 19 SMU vs. Houston
Point spread: Pick ‘em
Point total: 67.5
No. 21 San Diego State vs. Fresno State
Point spread: Pick ‘em
Point total: 45.5
No. 22 Iowa State vs. West Virginia
Point spread: ISU -7
Point total: 47
No. 23 UTSA (Bye)
Troy vs. No. 24 Coastal Carolina
Point spread: Coastal -18
Point total: 54.5
Virginia vs. No. 25 BYU
Point spread: BYU -2
Point total: 66
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.