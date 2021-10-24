OJ Howard injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Game status: O.J. Howard is ACTIVE for Week 7.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers listed tight end O.J. Howard as questionable on this week’s official injury report ahead of a Sunday tilt against the Chicago Bears. Howard is dealing with an ankle injury. Despite that, he is on track to play. He missed practice Wednesday, was limited on Thursday, and got in a full session to end the week of preparation.

Fantasy football impact: O.J. Howard (ankle)

Howard had a solid showing last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. He caught six passes on seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown, his best game of the season. The Bucs are still without Rob Gronkowski, and they’ll be without wide receiver Antonio Brown this week too. That should generate more looks for Howard once again, making him a decent fantasy option this week. Cameron Brate is their third option at tight end, and he’d be worth rostering in fantasy football lineups if Howard and Gronk can’t play.