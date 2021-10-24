Allen Robinson injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Game day update: Robinson is expected to play on Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is still dealing with an ankle injury. He missed practice on Wednesday, but returned in a limited role for Thursday and Friday’s sessions. Robinson is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. He took a questionable designation into last week’s game, with the same issue, but still managed to play. He should be fine for this week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy football impact: Allen Robinson (ankle)

Robinson’s numbers have been disappointing this season, thanks in large part to the Bears quarterback situation. He caught four passes on seven targets last week for 53 yards, his second-highest total of the season, and he’s only found the end zone once so far this year.

The Bears will likely be passing a lot against the Bucs this week, who are giving up decent fantasy numbers to opposing receivers. That could be a good situation for Robinson to bounce back in the box score.