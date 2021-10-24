Sony Michel injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Game day update: Michel is expected to play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, per Ian Rapoport.

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He’s dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday this week. However, he was able to return in a limited role for Thursday and Friday’s practice sessions. Head coach Sean McVay said that Michel would play in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Fantasy football impact: Sony Michel (shoulder)

Michel is second fiddle to Darrell Henderson in the Rams’ backfield. However, because the Rams are usually leading comfortably in the second half, he’s getting garbage time work. Last week against the Giants, Michel ran the ball nine times for 42 yards. But he’s not seeing many passes to give him any extra value in PPR leagues. He figures to get some work in what should be a blowout this week.

Michel’s value for fantasy football lineups is mostly as a backup to Henderson.